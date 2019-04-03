30 Days Of Art

If you’re interested in all things art, then you’ll find yourself very busy this April with the commencement of ARTBURST, a month-long collaboration of local art and events in Chattanooga.

Headed by Public Art Chattanooga, Chattanooga Convention & Visitors Bureau, Humanaut, and ArtsBuild, this year’s ARTBURST will be the second of its kind, with more than 45 exciting events occurring over the month of April.

This week, three major ARTBURST events will take place: Alley Hour, Open Studio Nights—Emerging Artists, and “Carmen”: A Preview in the Park. On Thursday, Alley Hour will offer live music by Rick Rushing & the Blue Strangers and display SPORTS Collaborative’s sculpture work, “City Thread”.

The day after, Open Studio Nights will showcase Ooltewah High School art students and their unique senior art exhibitions, while Monday’s “Carmen”: A Preview in the Park will allow audiences a glimpse into the acclaimed Spanish opera before its showing at the Tivoli.

ARTBURST is an opportunity for us all to come out and celebrate the beautiful art that is created in our very own city. It’s important to support the artists who work very hard to make Chattanooga the colorful and lively city it is. Art helps make us who we are, and without it we are lost.

For more information, visit artburstchatt.com, and for a full list of events, visit chattanoogafun.com.