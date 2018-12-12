“A Christmas Carol” Comes To Chatt State

by

“A Christmas Carol” Comes To Chatt State

There are quite a few Christmas movies that I’ve seen one too many times: A Christmas Story, Elf, Die Hard. But one I can never see enough is A Christmas Carol.

Maybe it’s because there are so many film versions (I’ve always been particularly fond of The Muppets version myself) or that I’ve never seen a production of it that I didn’t enjoy, but it’s always at the top of my list of Christmas movies to watch each season.

I can add another production of the timeless classic to my list for this weekend as Chattanooga State will put on their own “A Christmas Carol: A Musical.”

Based (of course) on the Charles Dickens tale we all know of Mr. Scrooge, Tiny Tim, and the Ghosts of Christmas, this production adds a score from Alan Menken of Little Shop of Horrors, Beauty and the Beast, and The Little Mermaid.

Starting at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday, doors will open at Chattanooga State’s Humanities Theater for one and all to experience this musical, directed by Jennifer Arbogast Wilson featuring a brilliantly put together cast, choreographed by Lindsay Fussell, and with Nicholas Hartline conducting a fifteen-piece orchestra.

For more information or tickets call (423) 697-3246.

by

DI 15.50

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

December 13, 2018

Sorry, no events.

Friday

December 14, 2018

Saturday

December 15, 2018

Sunday

December 16, 2018

Monday

December 17, 2018

Tuesday

December 18, 2018

Wednesday

December 19, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours