“A Christmas Carol” Comes To Chatt State

There are quite a few Christmas movies that I’ve seen one too many times: A Christmas Story, Elf, Die Hard. But one I can never see enough is A Christmas Carol.

Maybe it’s because there are so many film versions (I’ve always been particularly fond of The Muppets version myself) or that I’ve never seen a production of it that I didn’t enjoy, but it’s always at the top of my list of Christmas movies to watch each season.

I can add another production of the timeless classic to my list for this weekend as Chattanooga State will put on their own “A Christmas Carol: A Musical.”

Based (of course) on the Charles Dickens tale we all know of Mr. Scrooge, Tiny Tim, and the Ghosts of Christmas, this production adds a score from Alan Menken of Little Shop of Horrors, Beauty and the Beast, and The Little Mermaid.

Starting at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday, doors will open at Chattanooga State’s Humanities Theater for one and all to experience this musical, directed by Jennifer Arbogast Wilson featuring a brilliantly put together cast, choreographed by Lindsay Fussell, and with Nicholas Hartline conducting a fifteen-piece orchestra.

For more information or tickets call (423) 697-3246.