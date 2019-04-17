A Church At Odds

Written by Lucas Hnath, “The Christians” is a gripping play involving a church pastor’s overnight change of thought towards his faith, prompting a scriptural conflict between him and his congregation when he announces his newfound beliefs.

A pastor named Paul preaches within a church that is by no means compact; the building resembles a miniature mall rather than a place of worship. With a base of worshippers that stretches into the thousands and a coffee shop within its holy walls, it’s a far cry from its beginnings as a storefront.

Paul’s problem with his faith stems from his sudden disbelief in hell, seeing it as a locale found in life rather than the afterlife. He expects that his congregation will be receptive to a sermon focused on his change in belief; however, his judgement proves to be utterly mistaken and they disavow him completely.

The play’s provocative nature encourages audiences to meditate on their faith—not to disown their beliefs, but to contemplate what they’ve been taught as the word of Christ throughout their lives. Faith is a sensitive subject, but in order to have faith one needs to be able to confront and reflect on what one’s beliefs truly mean.

“The Christians” will be performed by the Ensemble Theatre of Chattanooga this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Barking Legs Theater. For tickets and more information, visit barkinglegs.org, or call (423) 987-5141.