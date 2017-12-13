A deeper meaning, a solo expression with Damien Crisp

Chattanooga is the place to be for burgeoning artists it seems, with solo shows like Damien Crisp’s “Interference” making it clear why Chattanooga continues to become more well-known each day as an art city.

Like most fine art, his paintings often convey much more than they appear to behind their seemingly chaotic appearance. A deeper story, a more personal meaning.

Currently living in Chattanooga, Crisp received his Bachelor of Fine Arts in painting from University of Tennessee at Knoxville, then a Master of Fine Arts at School of Visual Arts in New York City.

His solo show at Tanner Hill Gallery will begin with a reception Thursday from 5-8 before patrons can finally experience Crisp’s multitude of work. Everything from painting to writing, photography to collage, his work spans over years, encompassing a number of feelings, moments, and events.

“Interference” will include paintings, collage, and Crisp’s book “Slave.” Described as “a critique of contemporary arts context,” “Slave” is a visual appendix of 368 images, and like most of Crisp’s other work, is best viewed through a political lens as Crisp is very well known for his political activism.

“Interference” will be hosted by Tanner Hill Gallery’s guest curator Ashley Hamilton, who also works in painting, sculpture, installation, and video.

Interference: Damien Crisp Solo Show

Thursday, 5 p.m.

Tanner Hill Gallery

3069 Broad St.

(423) 280-7182

tannerhillgallery.com