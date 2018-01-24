Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella is a fairy tale for the whole family

Late January is the perfect time of year to bundle up and go see a good musical. After all, there’s not much to look forward to after the holiday decorations are packed away and the parties have wound down. What could be better for battling the doldrums than getting a dose of magic at the Tivoli?

This weekend, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Tony-award winning musical, Cinderella, is coming to the Tivoli stage. Cinderella is the only musical written specifically for television by the famous Broadway duo, and at its original 1957 airing, was the most-watched television broadcast of all time.

The show was adapted for the stage shortly thereafter and has been delighting audiences with its fresh take on the old fairytale ever since. This production stars Tatyana Lubov as Ella and Louis Griffin as Prince Topher, Broadway professionals that are sure to bring the old story new life.

Make plans now to come to the Tivoli and see the classic tale, accompanied by a whimsical score, powerful performances, and original staging. Childhood memories and new surprises are guaranteed, but be sure to leave by the stroke of midnight.And with both of your shoes.

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella

Friday, 7 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday, 1 & 6:30 p.m.Tivoli Theatre

709 Broad St.

(423) 757-5580

www.tivolichattanooga.com