A Moving Experience: Female Art and Dance With Ballet Esprit

Ballet Esprit’s Performing Company presents a modern ballet from local choreographer Melissa Miller and guest choreographer Daintry TenNapel; with accompaniment from Bryony Stroud-Watson, Oct. 15, from 6-7p.m. at The Hunter Museum. Tickets are $20.

“Our current project, The F Word, with powerful, original, choreography featuring local, classically-trained, professional dancers from our Ballet Esprit performing company with live accompaniment from the distinguished violinist Bryony Stroud-Watson, is by far, a moving experience,” said Sarah Yvonne, Ballet Esprit’s founder and artistic director.

Melissa Miller, Ballet Esprit’s resident choreographer, began her dance training at the age of 11 at ACM Theatre de Danse and Centre de Jazz Rick Odums in Paris, France, then went on to receive her BFA in modern dance from Belhaven University where she was trained in Vaganova Technique, as well as Limon, Graham, and Horton.

She received additional training from The Jose Limon Dance Foundation as part of the professional studies program and as an apprentice at The Isadora Duncan Dance Foundation in New York City. She has since taught and performed for various companies in New York and Tennessee. In her choreography she pulls from modern dance tradition and contemporary movement, seeking to create from a place of honesty, humanity, and humility.

For this performance, Melissa has arranged three original solo compositions: “Bloodline,” “Fold,” and “Body.” All inspired by artwork from the beautiful, all female, exhibition of “The F Word: We Mean Female.” In this performance we explore legacy, the shared labor of past and future generations of women, the lament of motherhood, and the complex experience of inhabiting a female form. Weaving throughout celebration, loss, and strength: we investigate female experience.

“This piece is a gut-wrenching wonder, as it breaks through the audience’s conditioned spectatorship role, piercing straight to the heart with vulnerability, honesty and lament. One can’t help but walk away feeling moved from a place of artistic authenticity! I’ve actually been moved to tears numerous times in rehearsal," said Sarah Yvonne.

For event details or to buy tickets, visit huntermuseum.org/events/event/a-moving-experience-female-art-and-dance-with-ballet-esprit

