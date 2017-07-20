A mural’s influence and grand celebration

The Bessie Smith Cultural Center doesn’t get nearly as much attention as it should. Right on MLK Boulevard, the Center is a beacon for education about African American culture, heritage, and experience in Chattanooga through art.

This weekend, the Public Art Chattanooga is hosting an art celebration at the BSCC known as the Big 9 Art Bash. The event will feature local sculptors, a tribute to the late Booker T. Scruggs, and a commemoration of the MLK mural that has aided in the exciting growth of this area of downtown Chattanooga since its dedication in 2016.

The MLK mural is truly one worth celebrating. The mural is the largest in Chattanooga, spanning over 40,000 square feet. Robert Ellis states in the mural blog that this mural really reinforces the important role that public art plays in economic development and neighborhood beautification.

Now, the mural is the star of new short film “America’s Boulevard: A Mural on MLK,” which shows how art can bring community and business to a region that faced economic hardship.

Art makes a difference; both Public Art Chattanooga and the BSCC understand that. Make your way to MLK Boulevard this Saturday to celebrate art and its influence.

Big 9 Outdoor Art Bash

Saturday, 7 p.m.

Bessie Smith Cultural Center

200 E. MLK Blvd.

(423) 266-8658

www.bessiesmithcc.org