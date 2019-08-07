A Novel Theater Production

Are you a Jane Austen fan? Are you someone who always wanted to say you were a Jane Austen fan but never wanted to read her books? I’ve got great news for you—“Pride and Prejudice” is coming to the Mars Theatre this weekend and is promised to have the “same charm, with a modern twist.”

Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” has been around for 200 years and is certainly her most popular novel. Back Alley Productions is taking this classic love story and presenting it in the round for audiences. The show will also be performed in the original vernacular but no fear, it is not like Shakespeare.

If you’re unfamiliar with the story, it can quickly be summarized as being about Elizabeth Bennet, who is in no hurry to marry but keeps falling for an unstable, brooding man named Mr. Darcy.

The story holds up well in 2019, and the director of the play, Madison Smith, insists that “modern texting, social media, and dating trends have only enhanced many of the themes in Austen’s work.”

If you would like to experience Mr. Darcy and all his arrogance, the show will take place at 8 p.m. this Friday and at 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are available at www.BAPshows.com; they can be purchased online or at the box office 30 minutes before showtime.

Don’t miss this tale as old as time at the Mars Theatre, just south of Chattanooga 117 N. Chattanooga St. in LaFayette.