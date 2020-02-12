A Realistically Funny Tragedy

This Valentine’s Day weekend, The Ringgold Playhouse will bring John Cariani’s “Love/Sick” to life in five performances that outline a brilliant account of the relatable highs, lows, and every feeling in-between that comes with being in love.

Opening this Thursday, “Love/Sick” brings a unique storytelling structure to the stage. Told through a series of nine short plays strung together into one act, this 85-minute performance set in an alternate suburban reality highlights the parts of a relationship that are rough around the edges intertwined with comedy.

Cariani connects the tragic qualities in his play with a fitting quote from Fitzgerald, “The sentimental person thinks things will last—the romantic person has a desperate confidence that they won’t.”

Although each play has its own plot, they all come together to capture a larger picture that forms a satisfying whole. With names such as “Obsessive Impulsive” and “The Singing Telegram”, each section is sure to introduce identifiable scenarios and laughable settings.

You’ll find yourself slipping into the characters’ shoes as you experience the all too familiar feelings of love and heartbreak in this wholesome community theatre experience.

Performances will take place Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at Ringgold City Hall (in advance or at the door) or online at eventbrite.com., and are $10 for general admission and $8 for seniors and students.