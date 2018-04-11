A Sculpture Resurgence With Albert Paley

Have you ever wondered where that spiraling, steel fence in front of the Hunter Museum of American Art came from? Well, it just so happens to be the masterful craftsmanship of sculptor Albert Paley.

A metalsmith from New York, famous for crafting towering, monumental works of art, Paley is renowned for his originality and unique style.

These extremely abstract, often colorful, works of art can be found all over the country. His hand wrought, steel forged sculptures currently occupy the Smithsonian Institution, Washington, D.C.; Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York; and even the Victoria and Albert Museums of London. Now, they can even be found here in Chattanooga.

Paley’s newest work has been dubbed “Resurgence”: two behemoth sculptures, one of which is 50’ high, will be installed along the Riverwalk at Blue Goose Hollow. In lieu of this addition to Chattanooga’s growing art scene, Paley will join us this Thursday at the Hunter Museum located on the Bluff View.

This free event will feature Paley’s artwork as he discusses the creation of “Resurgence.” Guest will get to see a glimpse of Paley’s coming work and learn from his experience. The event starts at 6 p.m. For more information, call (423) 267-0968 or visit huntermuseum.org.