A tale as old as time at the Chattanooga Theatre Centre

Disney’s Beauty and The Beast is one of those movies that can bring a withered old man to tears just as fast as it can make a 4-year-old burst into song. It does everything right. A gripping love story? Absolutely. A timeless soundtrack? Definitely. Memorable characters in a beautiful setting? Ask Lumière, a royal French servant who was turned into a candelabra.

In 1991 Beauty and The Beast scored $425 million in box office during the midst of an animated feature film renaissance. Then, when a star-studded live action remake hit theatres in early 2017, Beauty and The Beast became the 10th highest grossing movie of all time with an estimated $1.2 billion in ticket sales.

It’s safe to say people really like this movie, and its adapted Broadway play has become equally as esteemed over the years.

Throughout December the Chattanooga Theatre Centre is bringing the beloved Broadway production and movie right home to Hamilton Country, created and performed by a large cast of volunteers including Jordan Otis as Belle and Scott Shaw as The Beast.

It’s a way to escape the usual stress of the holidays and step into an enchanted world pretty far from our own.

Beauty and The Beast

see website for showtimes

Chattanooga Theatre Centre

400 River St.

(423) 267-8534

theatrecentre.com