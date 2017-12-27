(After) Christmastime: A Holiday Soap Opera

It’s not Christmastime without overindulgence in everything from presents to food, and the always eventful, overindulgence in alcohol mixed with much too much family time. It’s as if your real life suddenly becomes a daytime soap and you can’t escape the boobtube.

This Friday at First Draft Theater, they’ll be experiencing family in the most artificially real life situation and improving their way through the evening, much like you.

Whether it’s chit-chatting with Aunt Edna about the good ‘ole days or trying to sneak as many glasses of wine as you can before sitting next to Uncle Bob at the dinner table, First Draft Theater might have some good tips to pick up on for the new year, so don’t miss out.

The Improvised Soap Opera: Home for the Holidays! will feature a multitude of “holiday trimmings: jealousy, booze, greed, secrets, gossip, booze, turkey, backstabbing, disappointment, booze, more disappointment, and maybe even some disillusionment.”

Some of which, hopefully, will not be found at your own holiday get together this season. Bring your own booze to the soap and sit back for a hilarious night of what may or may not be a reenactment of your own life. Cheers!

Nooga! Home For The Holidays Finale!

Friday, 10 p.m.

First Draft Theater

1800 Rossville Ave.

(423) 843-1775

improvchattanooga.com