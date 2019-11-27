All Things Bizarre At This Bazaar

Do you love all things occult? Are you a staunch believer in Bigfoot? Well, then we have the event for you. This Saturday come celebrate all things odd at the Sasquatch Bazaar. Peculiar, strange and weird are just some descriptors of what can be expected at this unique event.

The Sasquatch Bazaar will consist of many fun little events. First up will be a Weird Art Showcase featuring multiple local artists. Expect some mind-altering, extraordinarily perplexing pieces centered around all things strange. Make sure to sign up for the Weird Art raffle for your chance to win and take home some strange artwork.

If you love inappropriate comedy, then come out for the Dark Humor Comedy Session. Gallows humor and dark comedy will be taking center stage. The headliner for the Bazaar will be comedian Charles at Large and musical headliner is Shakys Bad Knee.

So if you love strange, peculiar, and Bigfoot, don’t miss out on this remarkable event. The Sasquatch Bazaar will be at Barley Chattanooga on MLK Blvd. this Saturday. This is a free event, no tickets required. Doors will open at 8 p.m., the Dark Humor show will start at 9 p.m., and Charles at Large will come on at 10:30 p.m.