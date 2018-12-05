An all artist Open House at Reflections Gallery

Reflections Gallery never ceases to put forth amazing artists. Local, regional, new and well-known, their “All Artist” Open House this Thursday will surely be an event not to be missed.

Showcasing over seventeen artists starting at 4 p.m., Reflections will be the place to be this Thursday as they offer the public a free opportunity to meet the artists, observe ongoing paintings and so much more.

A few participating artists will be offering seasonal specials on unframed pieces, small works and prints while Reflections Gallery will be giving guests an opportunity to find the perfect handmade holiday gift on their “Under $100” wall.

Stop by for a visit to watch Margaret Park working away on her Yupo watercolor, or Virginia Skipper as she paints porcelain. Don Hill will be showcasing an atmosphere perspective in landscape at 5:10 p.m., followed by a plein air watercolor demo by Lora Miller at 6:15 p.m., Nadine Koski working in encasutics at 6:45 p.m., and Susan Budash in indirect painting to round it out at 7:15 p.m.

So many artists, so many goings on, and one event that will have you walking away with an arm full of special gifts.