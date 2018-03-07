An arts festival for everyone to enjoy this Saturday at Frequency Arts

Wanting to buy that perfect painting for your living room, support local artists, or just browse some quality art? On Saturday, the Frequency Arts Festival will let you do all three. This indoor/outdoor art fair, held at the Frequency Arts gallery on Main Street, will feature around 35 artists, all from the Chattanooga area.

In addition to being locally focused, the festival will also be laid back and welcoming. The Frequency Arts staff wants to do away with the pressure of art festivals and create an event that everyone can enjoy.

“Most art festivals have hoops and hurdles that make them inaccessible to a lot of artists. We put together a laid back art festival with no applications and no juries, to create an event that is inclusive rather than exclusive. This is a festival for artists, by artists, and we encourage artists that aren’t listed to participate, show up with some art, and sell it.”

In addition to the art on display, there will be live music from local musicians including The Ghetto Blasters, Pinecone, Powers, Jamal Traub, Hap Henninger, Jonathan Wimpee, and Alex Volz. The staff “hopes visitors leave with some good memories and, of course, some art.”

Frequency Arts Festival

Saturday, Noon

Frequency Arts Gallery

1804 E. Main St.

facebook.com/frequencyarts