An Evening In Havana with song and dance

The precise, power, and passion of the Chattanooga Ballet will be on full display this Thursday at the William L. Montague Jr. Center for Dance. Starting at 6:30 p.m., the Chattanooga Ballet will put on An Evening in Havana.

Chattanooga Ballet’s mission is to promote the participation of dance, stimulate the artistic growth of their dancers, and increase public awareness about the benefits of dance.

An Evening in Havana is a fundraising event for the Chattanooga Ballet, with the proceeds benefitting the Chattanooga Ballet’s Dancer Scholarship fund. An Evening in Havana will include a cocktail reception with heavy hors d’oeurves, a silent auction, and special performances with new Cuban themes created by Artistic director, Andrew Parker and performed by Chattanooga Ballet dancers.

Tickets for An Evening in Havana are $75 per person and will help support the fine artistry that is our Chattanooga Ballet and their passion for self-expression through dance. During this fun and entertaining event, Chattanooga Ballet will present the first annual L’Etoile Award to Warren Barnett of Barnett & Company.

This is sure to be an artistic and inspiring event. Anyone intrigued by dance should come and support the local choreographers and dancers taking part in Chattanooga Ballet’s An Evening in Havana.

An Evening in Havana

Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

Chattanooga Ballet

817 N. Market Street

(423) 265-0617

chattanoogaballet.net