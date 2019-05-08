An Evening Of Dance

The old Alstom facility on Riverfront Parkway has been taken over as a performance venue. The Pop-Up Project, Chattanooga’s site-specific dance and production company, has teamed up with SoundCorps to present “Abandoned Arts 2019”, which they describe as a “fully immersive theatrical experience unlike anything Chattanooga has seen before!”

It’s another installment in their oeuvre of site-specific performances and videos documenting elements of Chattanooga history such as the lives of early 20th-century seamstresses, the1960s sit-ins to protest racial discrimination, and the terrorist shootings of 2015.

“Abandoned Arts 2019” is billed as a choose-your-own adventure performance. Audience members can roam the old Alstom facility, exploring arts installations and discovering music, dance, cocktails, and other surprises.

More than 30 artists participated in creating this fascinating experience, which is supported by Urban Story Ventures, Humanaut, EPB, Chattanooga Theatre Centre, and VLOVE.

You don’t need boots, even though you’re coming to a party at a factory; all audience spaces are safe for you to explore in your comfortable street clothes, party dresses, or most fanciful tuxedoes.

“Abandoned Arts” has just one performance, this Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets are available through Eventbrite, and they’re going fast!