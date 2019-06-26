An Invasion Of Colour

If you have ever wanted to experience what it was like to be in Britain during the late sixties and early seventies, then this is the event for you. The Colour Invasion is technically the ribbon cutting of a brand-new mural by local artist Brent Sanders, but the celebration being put on is so much more than that. The event will feature rooftop performances, a London-style double decker bus lounge, and even inflatable waterslides—just to name a few of the many attractions.

The mural at the heart of The Colour Invasion is sure to be incredible and very bright, much like the celebration for it. One of Sanders’ main focuses is “landscapes with an expressive interpretation” that can be seen through his use of exaggerated colors. His pieces are fascinating to look at, often featuring vibrant skylines with vivid hints of purple hues scatted throughout. Whatever he has in the works for this mural is sure to be an incredible addition to Chattanooga’s public art.

The Colour Invasion takes place at the Granfalloon at 400 E. Main St. This building also hosts Sanders’ studio and gallery, which is definitely worth visiting. The festivities surrounding the mural’s unveiling start at 6 p.m., but after 10 p.m. guests are encouraged to come in all white for a powder paint dance party. This event is all ages, so grab your bell bottoms and fringe jackets and come on out.

For more information about The Colour Invasion, visit granfalloonchattanooga.com