The Crash Pad is an uncommon place for uncommon art

The Crash Pad is known as Chattanooga’s “Uncommon Hostel.” This hostel is more than just place to crash for a night. What makes this place uncommon is that it is a representation of what Chattanooga is and should be.

The Crash Pad prides itself on its mission: “Our mission is to further establish Chattanooga as an ultimate destination by providing a base camp and community hub for adventurous travelers.”

This mission reveals Chattanooga’s incredible outdoor scene as well as its emphasis on community and shared experience. However, the Crash Pad is even more than affordability, camaraderie, and adventure. This hostel is also representative of Chattanooga’s community of artists.

This Saturday, the Crash Pad will be hosting its first annual Uncommon Art Show that features local artists of all mediums including film photography, woodworking, and welding.

Also, The Pulse’s very own arts writer, Tony Mraz, is one of the local artists being represented at this event.

The combination of hospitality, adventure, community, and art may make this hostel uncommon, but maybe Chattanooga, as a city with something for every foodie, adventurer, artist, and musician, is a little bit uncommon too. Come enjoy the essence of Chattanooga’s art and community at an uncommon place for Uncommon Art.

An Uncommon Art Show

Saturday, 2 p.m.

The Crash Pad

29 Johnson St.

(423) 648-8393

www.crashpadchattanooga.com