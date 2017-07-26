Art And Poetry Working In Harmony

People often say that a picture is worth a thousand words, and with my short amount of life experience, I’ve found that to be true. Most individuals would much rather look at a picture than read a thousand words describing it. 

While a picture may be worth a thousand words, there is no topping the effect of visuals and words working in harmony to create a multi-sensory experience that stimulates both the intellect and the imagination. 

The Hunter Museum has embraced the beautiful combination and applied it through the museum’s permanent collection in an event entitled Vision and Verse: Rhyme N Chatt. 

With this free event, the Hunter Museum invites local poets to explore the museum’s art through their varying poetic visions. With a poem and a piece of art put together, the possibilities for exploration, analyses, and creativity are endless. 

Also, Rhyme N Chatt presents opportunities like this for all aspiring artists who want an interactive experience with the spoken and written word on an intimate level. Vision and Verse is sure to expand your comprehension of each piece and perhaps inspire you to write some art-inspired poetry.

Join poets Delandus White, Michelle Simon, Tammy McClintock, Carla Elliott, and Chuck Beard this Thursday for a poetry-filled art gallery.

