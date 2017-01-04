Art + Issues With Erika Roberts-Blackman

Art + Issues with poet Erika Roberts-Blackman this Thursday

Building connections of the visual or sensual to the human experience is what defines the importance of art regardless of form. But can these connections also be art within us that desire to be let out and shared with the world?

This Thursday the Hunter Museum of American Art continues its Art + Issues Series with a spoken-word performance by local poet Erika Roberts-Blackmon.

Erika is the creator of Velvet Poetry, performing and hosting in venues such as Barking Legs Theater and The Camp House. Erika is a passionate cultivator of creative storytelling through both spoken and written word.

The subject of Erika’s performance will be a sculpture by the late Verina Baxter.

Verina Baxter was a local artist and supporter of local arts in Chattanooga serving on the Boards of Directors for Arts Build. The exhibit features 20 years of her art from her early works to her abstract pieces.

The performance is called Vision and Verse: Strength and Beauty, and is free to the public.

If you are interested in understanding how a sculpture can inspire captivating poetry, then stop by the Hunter Museum this Thursday evening and enjoy an hour of spoken-word by Chattanooga’s own Erika Roberts-Blackmon.

Vision and Verse: Strength and Beauty

Thursday, 6 p.m.

Hunter Museum of American Art

10 Bluff View

(423) 267-0968

www.huntermuseum.org