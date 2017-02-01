“Art to Hart” Shows Off The Heart Of Chattanooga

by

“Art to Hart” shows off the heart of Chattanooga all month

A special event starts this Friday at 5 p.m. when the In-Town Gallery begins their month of love celebration with the “Art to Hart” campaign. There aren’t many events that show the true heart and soul of a city, but this is an event that does just that. 

“Art to Hart” gives the opportunity for Chattanooga residents to donate supplies to The HART Gallery, a gallery that’s main purpose is to give an artistic outlet to Chattanooga’s homeless. 

This is what Chattanooga is all about, unity and creativity. During a political time when some people are feeling a bit overwhelmed, this is the perfect opportunity for Chattanooga residents to make a difference locally. 

In-Town Gallery artists are donating art supplies, and are inviting the public to help donate and make an impact on the lives of Chattanooga’s homeless. The HART Gallery is a non-profit organization that gives homeless artists and non-traditional artists the opportunity to create, and sell their artwork. 

The HART Gallery has a goal of establishing “a relationship with our artists that will help them help themselves to a life of stability and self-worth.” In-Town Gallery’s “Art to Hart” couldn’t better represent the city of Chattanooga.

Art to Hart Opening Reception

Friday, 5 p.m.

In-Town Gallery

26 Frazier Ave. 

(423) 267-9214

www.intowngallery.com

by

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

February 2, 2017

Friday

February 3, 2017

Saturday

February 4, 2017

Sunday

February 5, 2017

Monday

February 6, 2017

Tuesday

February 7, 2017

Wednesday

February 8, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours