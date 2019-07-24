ARTbeat Takes To The Streets

A new event has sprung up in East Ridge this summer: a gallery show with live music called ARTbeat that will be happening every fourth Saturday until September.

The first event was received warmly, with about 200 people in attendance, and East Ridge Creative Arts who created the event are convinced the next three will be just as great.

The main focus of the event is to keep everything local, so it is only fitting that ARTbeat takes place at a coffee shop called Local Coffee of East Ridge that is known already for being a cozy place to stop in to try incredible coffee.

The event held there will include paintings and pottery done by local artists and, even better, all the pieces displayed will be available for purchase.

ARTbeat is sure to keep summer cool this year with a myriad of local talent. The free event runs from 5 to 9 p.m. with music starting at 6 p.m. at Local Coffee of East Ridge at 5330 Ringgold Rd.

For more information about the venue or ARTbeat, call (423) 498-6060, and make sure to stop by this Saturday night for your monthly fix of local art.