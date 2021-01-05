Artists Chosen For EPB 10th Street Mural Project

EPB is proud to announce the names of the nine artists chosen for our 10th Street Community Mural Project. These artists will paint murals on nine panels along the EPB substation fence at 10th and Foster Street.

The central theme for the mural project is “The Soul of MLK – How artists visualize the heartbeat and soul of MLK in arts, music and culture” to highlight the history, heritage and significance of Downtown Chattanooga’s Martin Luther King Boulevard area.

Here are the names of the artists and the titles of their artwork that were selected.

Jaclyn Anderson – Barbershop Vignette

Rondell Crier – Good Fish

Josiah Golson – Head in the Clouds of History

Keelah Jackson-Harris – Dr. King’s 9th Street Reverie

Julius Hubbard – Dare to Dream

Harlan Lovestone – A Dream Rises

Madison Myers – Interracial Couple Dancing

Lauren O’Neill – The Quilt

Rachel Veal – Street Music

The artists’ work was selected by a group of outside stakeholders based on its artistic value, clarity of thought, community reflection and relevance with blind judging. Work will begin this spring.

“We were so impressed by the number of artists who applied for this project.” said Kelvin Boyd, Community Relations Specialist with EPB. “This is an opportunity for these artists to make their mark on our city that will be enjoyed by locals, visitors, and future generations.”

“The 10th Street mural project helps highlight our growing Chattanooga creative community,” said James McKissic, President of ArtsBuild. “We were proud that 100% of the selected submissions were from minority or women artists, some of whom have been given the opportunity to create their first mural. In addition, this project is being offered during a challenging economic time, giving artists a chance to put their skills to work.”

ArtsBuild will be working with several artists without previous mural experience to scale their work and provide support during the process.

“In alignment with the historical significance of the MLK district, we were honored to be part of a process that blindly selected such diverse artists,” said Vickye Bone, Vice President of Programs with the Urban League of Greater Chattanooga. “The result is a body of work that lifts local voices and creates a tapestry reflecting the culture, traditions, and social justice heritage of the area.”

A huge thank you to our partners who helping EPB with this project: ArtsBuild, Association of Visual Arts, Bessie Smith Cultural Center, City of Chattanooga’s Public Art Chattanooga, Chattanooga Community Kitchen, RISE Chattanooga, River City Company, Urban League of Greater Chattanooga and University of Tennessee – Chattanooga.

EPB looks forward to partnering with Chattanooga’s diverse creative community to help beautify our Scenic City even more.

