Artists On The Loose: March Is For Art

Virginia Webb, Janis Wilkey, Jim Aplin and many more featured this Friday

Eleven artists showcase their artwork and multitude of talent at Artists on the Loose in Chattanooga’s Southside District this Friday. This visual arts display promotes enthusiast and collectors from all over the region to keep beauty in their lives and support its creators. Regardless of their nationally recognized status, these artists provide artwork suitable for any budget.

This exhibition features art styles ranging from realistic oil paintings on canvas to…encaustics? This is Ellen Franklin’s, one of the featured artists, preferred artistic medium: “using heated beeswax to which colored pigments are added.”

With a background not only in painting but sculpting, Franklin uses these heated materials to craft a “range of textural and color possibilities,” according to Ralph Mayer, author of “The Artist’s Handbook”.

If this doesn’t intrigue you, then the aforementioned oil painting style of Terry Rafferty will. Described by her colleagues as “a storyteller, she creates narrative oil paintings inspired by life experiences, often using figurines as her muse.”

In either case, the artistic value of this event is extensive and all-encompassing. Other Featured artist include Maddin Corey, Ann Currey, Kate Dilworth, Cindy Procious, David Salerno and Leah Salerno.

March Is For Art

Artists on the Loose

Friday, 4 p.m.

1401 Williams St.

(423) 321-8154

artistsontheloose.com