Arts At Erlanger Now Accepting Submissions For “All About Color”

The Arts at Erlanger Committee is now accepting submissions for the upcoming “All About Color” gallery show. Visual artists may submit pieces of any medium that can be hung on a wall including painting, drawing, printing, sculpture, mixed media, textiles, and photography inspired by color.

Entries will only be accepted from artists living within a 75-mile radius of Chattanooga. All submission forms must be entered by November 25. Art entries must include title, medium, dimensions, and price to be considered. Artists will be notified by December 7 if their work has been selected for the exhibit.

All art in “All About Color” gallery will be on display and some pieces available for purchase at the Erlanger Baroness Hospital in the Gallery Corridor from January 15, 2021 through May 12, 2021.

The Arts at Erlanger committee will accept up to three high resolution jpeg images per artist for consideration. For more information and a full list of submission requirements, please visit erlanger.org/artsaterlanger. There is no entry fee.

