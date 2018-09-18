Arts at Erlanger now accepting submissions for Planes, Trains, and Automobiles Gallery

The Arts at Erlanger Committee is now accepting submissions for the upcoming “Planes, Trains, and Automobiles” gallery.

Artists may submit up to three pieces of any medium inspired by various modes of transportation including, but not limited to, planes, trains, automobiles, bicycles, etc.

Entries will only be accepted from artists living within a 75 mile radius of Chattanooga. All submissions must be entered electronically by October 15, 2018. Submissions must include title, medium, dimensions, and price to be considered.

The “Planes, Trains, and Automobiles” gallery will be on display at the Erlanger Baroness hospital in the Gallery Corridor, adjacent to the D elevators, from December 14 – April 10, 2019.

Please note that all pieces of art must include hanging hardware. For more information and a full list of submission requirements, please visit http://www.erlanger.org/artsaterlanger.