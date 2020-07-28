ArtsBuild Announces 2020-2021 Mission Support Grantees

ArtsBuild is pleased to announce the recipients of its annual round of Mission Support grants, a total of $525,000 in Mission Support grants to 21 local arts organizations for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

The group includes three first-time Mission Support grant recipients – Dynamo Studios, The Pop-up Project and Stove Works. Total awards increased from $500,000 granted last year, and 21 is the highest number of arts organizations ever awarded Mission Support grants in a year.

Recipients for 2020-2021 include: Art120, Association for Visual Arts, Bessie Smith Cultural Center, Chattanooga Ballet, Chattanooga Boys Choir, Chattanooga Symphony & Opera, Chattanooga Theatre Centre, CoPAC, Creative Discovery Museum, Dynamo Studios, East Lake Expression Engine, Hart Gallery, Hunter Museum of American Art, The Pop-up Project, Scenic City Clay Arts, Sculpture Fields at Montague Park, Sound Corps, Southern Lit Alliance, SPLASH, Stove Works, and Unity Performing Arts Foundation of Chattanooga.

President James McKissic says, “Each of these organizations – ArtsBuild’s Community Arts Partners – enriches Chattanooga and Hamilton County making it a better place to live, work and visit.” The cumulative total of the beneficiaries of all Community Arts Partners as well as ArtsBuild’s own programs and arts education initiatives is estimated to be close to one million people each year.

Mission Support grants support local arts organizations that create and provide year-round arts programs and experiences that are vital to the cultural life of the community. A grants review panel made up of community volunteers evaluates each organization’s application, heavily weighted on the organization’s efforts to create access to the arts across our community –through outreach, inclusion, and variety of programs.

“ArtsBuild is proud to support such a diverse group of arts organizations. Our Community Arts Partners are key collaborators in our mission of building a stronger community through the arts, by expanding access to the arts and making a difference through their unique work,” says Rowena Belcher, ArtsBuild Board Member and chair of the Initiatives Committee.

ArtsBuild has another grant-making program called Community Cultural Connections which awards grants of up to $2,000 on a rolling basis for projects or programs that use the arts to make our community a better place. Applicants do not need to be 501(c)(3) organizations. ArtsBuild is now accepting CCC applications for fiscal year 2020-2021.

To learn more about eligibility and to apply for a CCC grant, please visit our online grant application system artsbuild.gosmart.org or contact Miriam Manda, Manager of Grants and Community Engagement at miriam@artsbuild.com.

ArtsBuild is able to fund the arts in Chattanooga-Hamilton County thanks to the generosity of hundreds of donors each year. ArtsBuild’s Annual Campaign raises money to fund these grantmaking programs and other initiatives in arts education, advocacy and leadership. Help ArtsBuild support the arts by becoming a donor to the 2020 Annual Campaign! Give today at artsbuild.com/donate.

