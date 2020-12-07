Artsbuild Offers Next Session Of Tech Goes Home For The Arts

ArtsBuild announces Tech Goes Home for the Arts, a new program designed in partnership with The Enterprise Center.

Tech Goes Home for the Arts is a 15-hour course designed for individual artists of any discipline and small arts organizations to become prepared to monetize their online presence and to use digital and social media to connect to their students, audiences, and collaborators online. ArtsBuild plans to offer the course four times a year.

Who can apply: Any artist or leader of a small arts organization with beginner level digital and online skills can sign up. Individuals must be over the age of 18.

How to apply: Please email saralee@artsbuild.com. Program trainers Amy Lowdermilk or Sara Lee Tolbert will respond to you with more information.

When: The 15-hour course begins on January 18, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom.

Cost: Fee for the course is $50. Participants will receive a tablet or Chromebook as well as access to low-cost internet.

Deadline to register is December 31, 2020.

For additional questions, please email saralee@artsbuild.com.

About ArtsBuild

Located in Chattanooga, Tennessee, ArtsBuild’s mission is to build a stronger community through the arts. Founded in 1969, ArtsBuild has supported the creative future of Hamilton County by investing more than $75 million over the past 51 years in our community’s many arts organizations, funding arts integration programs for our students and teachers, and ensuring that even our most underserved populations have access to arts programming. ArtsBuild is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and all gifts are tax-deductible as allowed by law.

