AVA Accepting Applications For The 2018 4 Bridges Arts Festival

Association for Visual Arts (AVA) is accepting applications from artists interested in participating as exhibitors during the 2018 4 Bridges Arts Festival. The 2018 festival dates are April 20-22. Artists can access and submit applications through ZAPPlication.org. The application submission deadline is October 31, 2017.

A highly-anticipated and culturally-significant event, 4 Bridges Arts Festival is a juried show that features the creative and distinctive talents of 160 national and international artists. Established by AVA in 2000, the festival has matured into a celebrated fine arts experience through which professional visual artists network and connect with avid art buyers.

AVA facilitates the application process by utilizing ZAPPlication.org, a universal online application system that allows artists to conveniently and immediately submit applications to multiple shows, festivals, and fairs. Artists can review details about and apply to 4 Bridges Arts Festival by visiting https://www.zapplication.org/event-info.php?ID=5867.

For more information about 4 Bridges Arts Festival, contact Phyllis Mescon, festival director, at pmescon@avarts.org or 423.265.4282 or visit

4BridgesArtsFestival.org;

facebook.com/4bridgesartsfestival; and/or

ZAPPlication.org.

Produced by the Association for Visual Arts, 4 Bridges Arts Festival is an initiative dedicated to cultivating an appreciation for the visual arts through interactive, engaging community event that showcases original art and advances professional opportunities for working artists.