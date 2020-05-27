AVA and the Library Host Weekly Art Classes in June

The Association for Visual Arts (AVA) and Chattanooga Public Library (CPL) are excited to present: LibArt Live! Celebrating the relationship of storytelling and the visual arts, this interactive series of live art classes will be free to adults every Monday in June.

Each class will be led by a different professional artist who will discuss their favorite book and guide you in an inspired creative project resulting in an original piece! LibArt Live! offers something for everyone, so choose your art, grab a book and mark your calendars.

June 1: Jaime Barks, watercolor

June 8: Jake Strauss, mixed media

June 15: Michelle Leavy, sculpture

June 22: Sadaf Khan, weaving

June 29: Alex Loza, portrait drawing

Classes are free and open to the public, taking place from 5 - 6 p.m. eastern time every Monday in the month of June. For a schedule of classes and more details, please visit the CPL website at chattlibrary.org/libart/. To learn more about AVA visit AVArts.org.