AVA Announces Re-opening Of Gallery On Frazier Avenue

Association for Visual Arts announces Re-opening of Gallery on Frazier Avenue

The Association for Visual Arts (AVA) is pleased to announce the official re-opening of their gallery space at 30 Frazier Avenue, as of 12 noon on Friday, June 19. The re-opening of the gallery space coincides with the debut of AVA’s new exhibition, the annual Juried Members Show, which will run from June 19 – July 31.

Qualified local art professionals John Petrey, Peggy Petrey, and Daryl Thetford judged and scored 94 submissions based on the categories of technique, originality, intent, aesthetics, and presentation. Out of that 94, only 22 were selected to be featured in AVA's annual Juried Members Show.

This collection will feature an eclectic roster of artists throughout the Chattanooga art scene, showcasing the wide array of talents found in the organization's membership. As is tradition with this showcase, the highest-ranking artist will be deemed Best in Show and awarded a solo exhibition in AVA’s 2021 exhibition schedule. The exhibit opens on Friday, June 19th, initiating AVA's new gallery hours: Thursday - Sunday, 12 - 5pm.

PLEASE NOTE: AVA is highly conscious of keeping our patrons, artists, and staff as safe as possible while COVID-19 is active in our community. For that reason, when we re-open the gallery, we will limit our space to only 10 patrons at any one time, and we will require that patrons wear masks in the AVA gallery. Masks will be available for purchase in the gallery for $1, if a patron does not have a mask with them at the time they visit.

The Association for Visual Arts’ mission is to strengthen and promote the artistic ecosystem of Chattanooga’s visual artists, art enthusiasts and arts-based institutions. We envision and strive towards a healthy and thriving arts community, evidenced by an ever-increasing engagement of artists and appreciation of the visual arts throughout the greater Chattanooga community.