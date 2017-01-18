Big Read event kicks off this week at The Camp House

If you’re a fan of the novel “Silver Sparrow” or you’re supportive of local reading initiatives, then you definitely don’t want to miss the Chattanooga State Writers@Work Big Read kick-off event with author Tayari Jones at the Camp House this Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

The Big Read, which is an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), aims to promote diversity and discussion through the act of sharing a book. The NEA Big Read is involved with 75 communities each year, and that involvement includes selecting a Big Read novel, providing grants and organizing a kick-off event that features the author of the chosen novel and encourages conversations among the author and community members.

This year’s Big Read kick-off event will feature author Tayari Jones, of the 2011 novel “Silver Sparrow,” which discusses her father’s deception and her family’s complications. The event will begin with Jones’ personal reading of the novel, and then she will sign autographs. Following the reading and book-signing, there will be a dessert reception, a cash bar and a musical performance by Chattanooga-based jazz fusion group Charlie the Head.

Be sure to stop by the Camp House on Thursday to meet the author and support the love of reading.

Chattanooga’s Big Read Kick-Off

Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

The Camp House

149 E. MLK Blvd.

(423) 702-8081

www.thecamphouse.com