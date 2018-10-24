Blood, Guts, And Eyeliner

For years now during Halloween, I’ve wanted to take my costume ideas and amp them up a notch. A face-painted Baseball Fury from The Warriors or a blood-speckled Christian Bale from American Psycho were a few ideas. But I never had the drive or know-how to make these badass costume ideas come to life.

The Chattanooga Workspace is offering the chance for us to take Halloween costume and makeup to the next level with the Halloween Makeup: Monster edition workshop. 

From 1 to 2:30 p.m. this Saturday, attendees will work with makeup artist Michelle Hatfield and considering her background, makeup ideas won’t be limited to classic monsters. 

Hatfield has over 25 years’ experience in makeup in entertainment and has worked in numerous haunted houses and on film. Her prior work was heavily involved in creating cuts, bruises, and physical damage. 

If you’re anything like me and you procrastinate on a good costume, then a gnarly gash on your face or a lovely head wound will be sure to turn a few heads. 

Tickets for this event are $22 and can be purchased at Eventbrite.com. For information on this event and others go to thechattery.org or call Chattanooga Workspace at (423) 822-5750. 

