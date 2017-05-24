Capturing the images of the 20th Century at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center

Capturing moments has always been an obsession for humans. In attempts to freeze moments in time, artists painted, and when cameras came along, this obsession and the ability to satisfy the obsession at a moment’s notice increased.

This Tuesday, the Bessie Smith Cultural Center will be contributing even further to the capturing of moments by hosting the Chuck Stewart photography exhibit.

Chuck Stewart, a New York based photographer and winner of multiple awards, has captured several significant moments that encompass the essence of 20th century social, cultural, and musical history. According to his biography, Stewart, first as a military photographer, was the only African American “cleared to shoot early tests of the nuclear bomb.”

Beyond his days as a military photographer, however, Stewart’s most notable photos concern famous musicians such as Stephen Coltrane and The Beatles. In fact, when Stewart joined The Beatles on their first American tour, he was often grabbed by fans despite his crying out, “There are no black Beatles. Why are you grabbing me?” Being The Beatles’ photographer was enough for the fans to treat him like a superstar.

Come to the Bessie Smith Cultural Center for a last chance to see the work of a photographer whose photos have graced more than 2,000 album covers and appreciate his captured moments that may define the 20th century for future generations to come.