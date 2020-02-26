Carbonaro Works His Magic

We’re all looking for a little bit of magic in our lives—whether it’s through books, movies, romance, or something else—and cling to the hope that it does, in some way, exist. Well, who’s to say that it doesn’t?

Prepare to have that question answered this Thursday as hidden-camera magician Michael Carbonaro puts on a dazzling show that will blur the lines between fantasy and reality then leave you stunned as you try, and fail, to put the pieces together.

Best known for his TV series “The Carbonaro Effect”, in which he puts himself in everyday situations, often posing as a retail worker, and tricks unsuspecting customers into believing the impossible, Carbonaro has talent that leaves you mind-blown by his deceptions while bursting with laughter.

“I say there’s a difference between a good prank and a bad prank,” said Carbonaro. “A good prank is everyone’s laughing at the end. The show is not mean-spirited at all and it’s all in good fun. It’s really trying to get people to believe that the universe doesn’t work the way they thought it did.”

Carbonaro will be at the Tivoli Theatre at 7 p.m. this Thursday, so hurry and grab your tickets for a jaw-dropping, eye-widening, hand-over-your-mouth kind of night that you’re sure to enjoy, as long as you understand that a magician never reveals his secrets.