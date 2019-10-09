Celebrate Thirty Years Of Art

A celebration is in order for The Association of Visual Arts, because this month marks 30 years they’ve been dedicated to inspiration and art.

An extension of last month’s “The Art of Fashion” exhibition at AVA is coming to Moxy Chattanooga on Thursday. This event, the “Fall Fashion Fundraiser”, will be a spin-off of the first. The event is totally non-profit and entirely meant to raise money and awareness for AVA.

All funds raised from drinks will go towards the Association for Visual Arts so that they can continue their work of bringing art to Chattanooga.

Indie art pop band The Mailboxes will be playing while guests mingle and drink. The band will surely attract passersby to join in the fun, as the event is open to the public.

While the event is free, donations are encouraged. After all, the idea is to support the world of art in Chattanooga.

Guests are encouraged to wear the iconic sky blue to represent AVA and show support.

AVA’s mission is to connect visual arts with the community in personal, hands-on ways, such as by providing workshops and classes. They’re responsible for some of the city’s most prestigious and delightful events, but they cannot do it without you.

Come show your support for the lovely people of AVA and their dedication to making Chattanooga beautiful.