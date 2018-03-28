Celebrating everything art this Friday with Celebrations

SPOT Venue presents “Celebrations: A Community Collaboration” this Friday. Experience over 30 artists committed to sharing all the major art groups: music, dance, acting, and painting. Sponsored by ArtsBuild and Chattanooga Brewing Co., the event begins with a series of choreographed dance routines and actor-driven improv.

Expect the genres to range from classical, to jazz, to anything contemporary. As the improvisations begin, be ready to join actors on stage as everyone is invited to participate. Meanwhile, a musical performance will be provided by Jade Alger, a Chattanooga based musician self-described as one with “lilting melodies mixed with meandering guitar acoustics.”

Visual artists will join the show as well. Attendees will see the works of at least ten artists who’ve come to present their achievements. You can even take your favorite piece home if you meet their asking price.

And if the multitude of crafty events begins to overwhelm you, take a break and enjoy delicious, complimentary refreshments and a refreshing beer provided you are 21 or over.

Event producer, Jerigray Eduave, regards the event as an “opportunity for all types of artists in the area and a chance to widen the demographic of people who attend art events.”

It all starts this Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the SPOT venue located at 3210 Brainerd Rd. For more information, call (423) 602-1418 or visit facebook.com/communitycollab.