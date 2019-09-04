Celebrating Reading And Writing Together

Calling all writers! If you love reading, writing, and educational events, or you just want to experience something great, then the Chattanooga Readers and Writers Fair is the place for you.

This Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Chattanooga Writers’ Guild will throw their annual event at the Chattanooga City Library.

The fair boasts multiple attractions suitable for all ages. If you love literature and supporting local authors, then park yourself in the auditorium to hear live readings of poetry, fiction, creative non-fiction, and children’s and young adult literature.

If you’re a parent with a book-obsessed child, then head up to the second floor for child-friendly games and activities. This fun-filled and educational fair is a great place to foster a love of reading.

If you’re a writer, then shake off your stage fright and sign up for the open mic to share your literary creativity in the front plaza.

This fair is a celebration of all things literary, so clear your schedule for September 7th and head on down to the Chattanooga Public Library. To learn more about the Chattanooga Readers and Writers Fair, visit their website at crwfair.org