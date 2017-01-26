Celebrating wood sculptures with song at the Hunter Museum

The visionary sculpted artwork of Bessie Harvey, which is primarily made from found wood, is a permanent display at the Hunter Museum. However, this Thursday you are invited to attend an exhibition of the artwork, titled “River City Sessions and the Spirits of the Forest,” which will feature stories and music centered on her unique style of folk art.

Michael Gray, of River City Sessions, a local organization that works to bring together music and storytelling to honor the South, will be performing with naturalist Holli Richey and musician Robin Burke.

“Gray is a storyteller who works with other musicians and storytellers to explore a work of art in new ways, which is the plan for Thursday,” explained Adera Causey, Curator of Education at the Hunter Museum.

Although Bessie Harvey passed away in 1994, her work still lives on and is being honored in a variety of different ways. “River City Sessions and the Spirits of the Forest” is just one of the many ways to pay homage to the artist’s found wood-themed sculptures. The program will be held at 6 p.m. this Thursday at the Hunter Museum. Regular museum admission allows guests to partake in the musical storytelling experience of Bessie Harvey’s work

River City Sessions and the Spirits of the Forest

Thursday, 6 p.m.

The Hunter Museum of American Art

10 Bluff View

(423) 267-0968

www.huntermuseum.org