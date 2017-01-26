Celebrating Wood Sculptures With Song

by

Celebrating wood sculptures with song at the Hunter Museum

The visionary sculpted artwork of Bessie Harvey, which is primarily made from found wood, is a permanent display at the Hunter Museum. However, this Thursday you are invited to attend an exhibition of the artwork, titled “River City Sessions and the Spirits of the Forest,” which will feature stories and music centered on her unique style of folk art. 

Michael Gray, of River City Sessions, a local organization that works to bring together music and storytelling to honor the South, will be performing with naturalist Holli Richey and musician Robin Burke.

“Gray is a storyteller who works with other musicians and storytellers to explore a work of art in new ways, which is the plan for Thursday,” explained Adera Causey, Curator of Education at the Hunter Museum. 

Although Bessie Harvey passed away in 1994, her work still lives on and is being honored in a variety of different ways. “River City Sessions and the Spirits of the Forest” is just one of the many ways to pay homage to the artist’s found wood-themed sculptures. The program will be held at 6 p.m. this Thursday at the Hunter Museum. Regular museum admission allows guests to partake in the musical storytelling experience of Bessie Harvey’s work

River City Sessions and the Spirits of the Forest 

Thursday, 6 p.m.

The Hunter Museum of American Art 

10 Bluff View

(423) 267-0968

www.huntermuseum.org

by

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

January 26, 2017

Friday

January 27, 2017

Saturday

January 28, 2017

Sunday

January 29, 2017

Monday

January 30, 2017

Tuesday

January 31, 2017

Wednesday

February 1, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours