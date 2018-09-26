Ceramic Serenading at the River Gallery

I don’t know if you’ve ever blown into a conch shell, but from my experience, it sounds like something between a moan and blench. While the actual shell is beautiful and glassy-smooth, the difficulty of creating a beautiful sound is tedious.

This Saturday at the River Gallery, artist Ken Jensen is taking elaborate works of pottery and creating musical sculptures. In his “Ceramic Instrument Performing Demo” Jensen will take the tedious sound and transform it into something intriguing and creative.

As a practitioner of pottery for over forty years, Ken Jensen specializes in functional stoneware. His ceramic horns create various sounds similar to didgeridoos, bugles, and fog horns. But not only does he make musical pottery, he also makes guitars from cigar boxes and jug bands that cover musical scales.

Jensen brings his latest works from his home in Florida to Chattanooga, and the appearances and sounds of his glazed instruments will appease both the eyes and ears. His pieces make all kinds of curves and are coated in smooth earth tones and shades of light blue.

This event is free admission and will last from 11 to 5 p.m. For more information about this and other upcoming art exhibits, go to river-gallery.com or call (800) 374-2923.

Ken Jensen Ceramic Instrument Performing Demo

Saturday, 11 a.m.

River Gallery

400 E. 2nd St.

(423) 265-5033

river-gallery.com