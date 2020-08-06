Chattanooga Ballet Announces New Satellite Locations & Open House

Chattanooga Ballet is proud to announce its new partnership with and satellite location at Silverdale Academy at 7236 Bonny Oaks Dr.

This is Chattanooga Ballet’s first geographic expansion under its new management team of Executive Director, John Farrimond, Artistic Director, Brian McSween and Director of Education, Nena Widtfeldt.

Classes for early learners ages 3 – 7, Creative Movement, Pre-Ballet & Level 1, will be held at the school this fall in anticipation of moving into their new state-of-the-art theatre and rehearsal space in the spring of 2021.

Additionally, Chattanooga Ballet is excited to relocate its Signal Mountain classes to the Mountain Arts Community Center (MACC) 809 Kentucky Ave on Signal Mountain and their newly rehabilitated dance studio. The Signal Mountain location will offer Creative Movement, Pre-Ballet & Level 1 classes.

The fall semester classes begin on Monday, August 17. Registration: chattballet.org/school

Details on Chattanooga Ballet’s strict Covid-19 protocols and Covid-19 related refund policies can be found at the following links: chattballet.org/cb-covid-19-policies and chattballet.org/fall-2020-school-refund-policy

Chattanooga Ballet’s annual Open House will take place at its main location, 817 N. Market St., on Sunday, August 9 from 3 – 5pm. Please note that our Covid-19 policies require windows of entry based on class enrollment. On site registration will be available.

3:00-3:30PM – Creative Movement, Pre-Ballet, Level 1

3:45-4:15PM – Level 2, Level 3, Level 4

4:30-5:00PM – Intermediate-Advanced, Adult Levels, Contemporary & Tap

Chattanooga Ballet is a not-for-profit organization established in 1973. Its mission is inspiring creativity and innovation through excellence in education, performance and community engagement.

