Chattanooga Writers Guild Opens Up Annual Spring Writing Contest

Calling Chattanooga Writers: CWG has added a new category to the Annual Spring Writing Contest.

If you’ve been writing poetry, fiction, or creative non-fiction, it’s time to open your laptop, run spell check one last time, seize your courage, and hit SEND. The Chattanooga Writers’ Guild has announced the Annual Spring Writing Contest.

As with previous years, the CWG is asking for submissions in fiction, creative non-fiction, and poetry. This year, though, they’ve added a new category — “Chattanooga-themed prose and poems.”

“This is the first year we’re asking for something specific about Chattanooga,” says Kate Landers, vice president of the CWG. Published and non-published writers alike are invited to “write a story or a poem or share an experience about their life here.”

It’s an interesting challenge — I can imagine Chattanooga-based essays and poems, memoirs and magic realism. (Someone please write about the goblin colony in Underground Chattanooga.) I don’t know what to expect, but I hope all the submissions are published.

Writers 18 and older living within 50 miles of Chattanooga may contribute; works may have been posted on a personal blog but should not have been published elsewhere. The early bird deadline is May 31; the contest closes June 15.

For full details, visit chattanoogawritersguild.org. Submission will be via a free website called Green Submission, linked in from the CWG contest page.

“If you’ve never used it before, it can be a little tricky, but we do have full instructions on our website,” Landers says.