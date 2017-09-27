Culture Fest is Chattanooga’s melting pot of art and music

It only comes once a year and it’s a little more diverse than Christmas. Partnering with Chattanooga State’s International Community Outreach, the Chattanooga market will be hosting the 18th Annual Culture Fest this Sunday.

It’s an international showcase and celebration of the diverse cultures and communities of the world from right here in Chattanooga. Attendees will be engulfed in an environment of entertainment and exhibition, where learning and acceptance of other cultures is not only encouraged but necessary.

Live musical performances from enthusiastic cultural groups, a Parade of Nations, and art exhibitions from a variety of diverse cultures are a guarantee with admission. Plus, a variety of delicious food samples might help you discover your next favorite meal.

Speaking of admission, this year’s festival is expecting even more attendees than usual and is remaining completely free to the public. Expect to be present from beginning to end though, as the event kicks off with an opening ceremony recognizing new cultural inductees in the organization and ends with award ceremony’s that pinpoint the most authentic representations of respective cultures.

The event serves as a reminder of our own American roots, encouraging diversity and acceptance of what often feels foreign-so come and see the extent of Chattanooga’s own cultural fabric for yourself!

Culture Fest

Sunday, 11 a.m.

First Tennessee Pavilion

1829 Carter St.

(423) 648-2496

www.chattanoogamarket.com