Chattanooga’s Own Superheroes

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s…Infinity Flux!

In the midst of the country’s medical crisis, a local comic book store is offering encouragement and entertainment to kids in the form of free comics.

“We could recall times when we were kids during emergencies, tornadoes and such, where reading comics was very comforting,” say the Infinity Flux crew.

The team at Infinity Flux has put together “boredom bundles” that contain at least 3 comics, and they are prepared to give them out until kids have gone back to school.

With the increasing concerns that accompany this time of national and international uncertainty, it’s important to remember children may be experiencing these anxieties too—and the people at Infinity Flux have kept our little sidekicks in mind.

“Superheroes teach us to be courageous and that things will get better. I guess that’s where the idea came from,” Infinity Flux says. “That and knowing that beleaguered parents are having to deal with bored children who are out of school.”

Stop by the store on 3643 Hixson Pike to grab some comic books for your child or give them a call at (423) 591-5689 for any questions.

Don’t have children but still want cool comics? Free Comic Book Day is on May 2nd and is currently still scheduled.