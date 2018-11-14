Classic Comedy With A Modern Twist

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s Theatre Company is back and better than ever with their production of the classic French farce “Tartuffe”.

The play was originally written in the 17th century but this adaptation is a little different to say the least. Instead of being set in 17th century France, this unique version is set in the 1990's and has a Southern Gospel element to it.

Despite taking some liberties with the translation of “Tartuffe”, the main morals and themes will still be present and shine through in the production. The play revolves around a family that invites a guest, named Tartuffe, into their home. Everyone in the house can see how much of a hypocrite Tartuffe is except for the head of the household.

The star of the play is UTC alumnus Blake Harris who graduated in 2011. He has returned to Chattanooga after graduating from CalArts with an MFA in Theatre Directing and is excited to return to UTC Theatre Company as an artist.

You can see “Tartuffe” this Thursday, Friday or Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Dorothy Hackett Ward Theatre. There will also be a matinee at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are 12 dollars but if you bring your student I.D. you can get in for 10. For more information on “Tartuffe”, visit utc.edu/theatre.