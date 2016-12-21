Closing Night For A Holiday Classic

Closing night for a beloved holiday classic

A multigenerational cast of children, teens and adults will be saying goodbye as Chattanooga Theatre Centre’s musical “Miracle on 34th Street” will have their final performance Thursday evening at 7 p.m.

“This cast has bonded so well and they’ve been volunteering their time since October 17 to bring a timeless Christmas movie to the stage,” Director Lindsay Fussell said.

“Miracle on 34th Street” is a musical version of the classic 1947 film of same name that has solidified itself as Christmas Americana much like It’s Wonderful Life and A Christmas Story.

“Miracle on 34th Street” (both the film and musical) is a classic story of belief vs. cynicism and embracing the holiday spirit over growing commercialism.

“I’ve already overheard some of the actors saying they will be sad to see the run end because they will miss the good friends they’ve made. The cast has become very close, even having a Secret Santa and gift swap between matinee and evening performances,” Lindsay said.

With Christmas drawing near, a break from the holiday hustle to watch the final performance from a cast that became a family is sure to have us all believing in miracles again.

“Miracle on 34th Street”

Thursday, 7pm

Chattanooga Theatre Centre

400 River St.

(423) 267-8534

www.theatrecentre.com