Cloudland Canyon celebrates the arts this weekend

For a weekend spent in beautiful Cloudland Canyon, there’s really not a bad time to visit. Nestled on the western edge of Lookout Mountain, Cloudland Canyon features a slew of activities from biking to hiking, cave exploration, and more.

The park is a wonder this time of year as the trees shake off their winter’s rest and bloom bright green once again, waterfalls rushing wildly after our last few bouts of rain. It’s a sight to see as well as a breath of fresh air.

As Spring has officially sprung, a prime time for a trip would be this weekend as Cloudland Canyon State Park will be presenting the Mountain Art and Craft Celebration under the canopy of the park’s gorgeous giants. Enjoy a weekend perusing over 100 exhibitors’ hand-crafted items under tents as far as the eye can see.

Vendors showcasing their wares in pottery, painting, jewelry, photography, even rustic furniture will surely be happy to give some insight into their craft. Take this as your opportunity to pick up a last minute Mother’s Day gift!

Or, if you’re an artist or maker of hand-crafted goods, rent a space to debut your creations to guests. Food vendors will fill the air (and your stomach) with the sweet scent of freshly prepared snacks as well as full meals.

This family friendly event will directly benefit Cloudland Canyon State Park and help support the park’s necessary upkeep and demands. Tickets will be just $5 for adults, $2 for children ages 2-12.

Mountain Art & Craft Celebration

Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m.

Cloudland Canyon State Park

122 Cloudland Canyon Park Rd., Rising Fawn, GA

(706) 406-3440

www.mountainartandcraftcelebration.com