Come Get Your Hands Dirty

Satisfy the need to “Get Your Hands Dirty” this Saturday at Scenic City Clay Arts. If you’re getting tired of the same weekend routine, break out of your comfort zone, try something new, and come out of it with a new skill. On this night, you will learn how to throw your own unique pottery.

After you make your special piece of pottery, the SCCA professionals will finish it with the glaze of your choice. Just a month later, you will come home with a finished piece to add to your kitchen table.

You have never sat at a pottery wheel before? No worries. This class is designed for those with no experience. It is highly recommended you come wearing clothes you don’t mind getting dirty.

Come with a friend, date, or by yourself to learn how to perfect this ancient craft. The art of ceramics will never die, so why not learn and enjoy the process? You are sure to cherish your unique piece for years to come.

Hurry, though—signing up in advance is a must because these classes fill up fast. The event will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m.