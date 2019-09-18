Comedy Champs Ready To Rumble

This Friday, Chattanooga will once again become the fighting grounds for the biggest showdown in history. That’s right, we’re talking about Improv vs. Standup. The ultimate battle between two comedy juggernauts will take place at Improv Chattanooga.

The battle will start with a standup comedian who will deliver a seven-minute set. After that, the Improv Chattanooga team will perform a series of scenes based off or reacting to that set. Whoever raises the biggest rumpus—applause, cheers, woohoos, or any other noise the audience bestows upon them—will be named the winner.

The event will be hosted by Bridget Martin and will feature five comedians. Right now, the list includes Evan Craig, Willie Bee, Tracey Barkley, Garrison Waites, and Matthew Jacoby Patterson. However, the lineup is subject to change.

Tickets will be sold online and at the door. Advance tickets are $10, day-of-show purchases are $15, and students pay $5. There will be concessions available, so you won’t go hungry from all the laughing. Also, you must be at least 18 years old to attend this event.

If you like to laugh, head on down to Improv Chattanooga and watch the commissars of comedy duke it out. For more information and tickets, go to improvchattanooga.com